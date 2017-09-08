Where Would You Vacation?

By Don Morgan

Let’s say money is no object and you can travel anywhere in the world…where would you go?

A new study by The Cashlorette dot com looked into the travel wishes of those they surveyed.

The top domestic location was Hawaii, followed by Florida, California, Alaska and Colorado.

International travelers want to check out Italy, Australia, France, the U.K and Ireland.

The Cashlorette’s Sarah Berger admits the top travel choices were not a surprise. The interesting result was when they broke down the age groups, genders and political affiliations. It seems the top destinations are the same with all demographics.

Speaking of age groups, millenials prefer to travel abroad while older Americans would rather travel somewhere in the USA.