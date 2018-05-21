Why are kids killing kids? What has changed in being a kid? (Audio) By Kareem Dahab | May 21, 2018 @ 4:38 PM We’ve heard all the arguments about guns and mental health. KTSA radio host Jack Riccardi vents by asking, why is it so hard to be a kid in the 21st century? Why are kids killing kids? CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW jack riccardiSanta FeSanta Fe High Schooltexas SHARE RELATED CONTENT Texas a top choice for retired military Trey Ware’s OPIOID TOWN HALL (Recorded live on May 13, 2018) KARL EGGERSS says that the stock market will still ride up for a while (Audio) Sschool shooting victims are remembered at services in Santa Fe, Texas How Do We Fix Whatever It Is We Need To Fix? Official says Santa Fe school shooting explosives couldn’t have detonated