In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, Lt. Tammie Jo Shults, one of the first women to fly Navy tactical aircraft, poses in front of an F/A-18A with Tactical Electronics Warfare Squadron (VAQ) 34 in 1992. After leaving active duty in early 1993, Shults served in the Navy Reserve until 2001. Shults was the pilot of the Southwest plane that made an emergency landing on April 17, 2018, after an engine explosion. (Thomas P. Milne/U.S. Navy via AP)

Tammie Jo Schults, the Southwest pilot that stirred a damaged airplane back to the ground, is being praised by all. But KTSA radio host Jack Riccardi is resisting the calls to elect her to office.

