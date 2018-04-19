Why Would There Be A Blue Wave in 2018?

“This election will be about Donald Trump”, say the pundits. Maybe they’re right, but not in the way they think.

The punditry goes like this: the ’18 midterms will be a giant message election, the message being that people are disgusted with Trump and want to give Democrats a chance to govern (or at least split D.C. control between Dems and the GOP).

I wonder.

Trump has stayed under 50% job approval, mostly, but he won last time with under-50. He’s the same guy with the same pros and cons as in 2016, and if anything, he’s now done some of the things he promised, which is better than just promising them.

He’s tapped into a vein of Americans who don’t think the country has an identity or confidence anymore, and he’s telling them he can bring those things back. Maybe he will, maybe he won’t, but no one else has even talked about it. A lot of people are glad he has.

So, I don’t know that there’s a lot of “new” disgust, and there might even be more reason to vote for his agenda now than there was when we had no idea what kind of president he would be.

As for the second assumption, that the voters are ready to hand off to the modern Democratic party?

Which is what? More taxes, more gun control, more Obamacare, more open borders, more sanctuary for criminal illegal immigrants…this isn’t Bill Clinton’s party anymore.

When do we hear something we would want to vote FOR?

Oh, and impeachment, the love that dare not speak its name.

Billionaire donor Tom Steyer, the son George Soros never had, is pouring millions into a national ad campaign lashing the D’s to the impeachment mast…it has to be Speaker Pelosi’s Job #1 in January 2019, he says.

Maybe it will be.

Or maybe the i-word is tricky: turns out a plurality of registered voter (47%) would vote against a candidate who wants to impeach. Forty two percent would definitely vote for him, and the rest are undecided. Even three out of 10 Democrats oppose or aren’t sure. Independents are at 47% opposed. (Marist Poll)

Know what that means? Impeachment might not be a winning issue.

Which would place it in the negative column with higher taxes, screwed-up health insurance, picking on gun owners, weaker borders, letting dangerous criminals go…

Already a crowded column.

So, what exactly makes a Blue Wave inevitable?