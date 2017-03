An official ceremony Monday Morning will mark the opening of a brand new fire station on San Antonio’s Southside.

Fire Station 53 will be the Alamo City’s very first designated wild land fire station. Among those taking part in the ceremony will be San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood, City Manager Sheryl Sculley, and City Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran.

The new fire station will provide services to areas that were annexed by the City of San Antonio in January of 2014.