By Pilar Arias

Powerball mania is back!

The estimated jackpot is not at $700 million for Wednesday night’s drawing. That’s the second largest in U.S. history, according to reports.

The amount is enough for San Antonians buying tickets at $2 a pop to dream.

“You can’t win if you don’t play,” Royce Warren said. “I’d be buying me a nice soft drink and putting my butt in the sand and toes in the water.”

If the winner chooses the cash option, that’s more than $443 million.