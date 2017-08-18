Will Charlottesville Stall Trump’s Presidency?

The statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee still stands in Lee park in Charlottesville, Va., Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. The removal of the statue is in litigation and is at the center of the racial tensions and demonstrations in the town. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

By Don Morgan

With some key Republican lawmakers showing signs of a Trump overdose, what does the President have to do to steady the ship?

We asked Brandon Rottinghaus at the University of Houston what the fallout might be if GOP members turn their backs on Trump.

He says the already difficult task of getting policies through Congress would be nearly impossible and the President’s time in the White House wouldn’t be the least bit productive.

A lot of the backlash comes from the President’s comments and at times, lack of in the aftermath of the weekend riots in Virginia.

Rottinghaus says the President needs to reframe each issue in a way the average American sees them. It would give him a better understanding of how people feel and why.

Rottinghaus says coming at the issues form that perspective is also going to benefit the President when it comes time to remark on incidents like Virginia.