by Elizabeth Ruiz

There will be a big Christmas Tree at Alamo Plaza, after all.

After some flak from the community, the city has announced that HEB is donating an 18-foot tree for Alamo Plaza and the area will be decorated with holiday lights.

That’s in addition to the 55-foot HEB tree at Travis Park, which is the new location for the annual lightning ceremony November 24, the Friday after Thanksgiving Day.