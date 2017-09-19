What Will the Fed Do With Interest Rates?

By Don Morgan

We’re going to learn whether or not another increase in interest rates are going to impact us the year.

The Feds are wrapping up their meeting this afternoon and many experts, including Mark Hamrick at Bankrate dot com are predicting that we will not see an increase….this time around.

Hamrick says the economy is moving pretty slow lately and with that in mind, the Feds are going to keep interest rates where they are until things pick up a little bit.

That’s good news for people looking to borrow money but what we do need to pay attention to is whether or not the Fed has a plan to unload the trillions of dollars in assets accumulated during the economic downturn a few years back.

Hamrick says as that runoff continues, so do the risk of a number of possibilities that could impact your bank account.

They include an increase in long term interest rates, a sharp correction to the stock market which has seen some drastic increases lately. He also says it could make our economic growth even slower and the worst case scenario, another recession.