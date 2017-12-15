Will Premium Fuel Increase Mileage?

Don’t be fueled by the claims that premium fuel will get better gas mileage in your vehicle.

There’s a study out from Triple A that claims unless your ride REQUIRES you use the higher octane fuel, you aren’t going to see any benefits in mileage.

“AAA’s testing reveals that drivers could see modest gains in fuel economy and performance when opting for premium gasoline in vehicles that recommend, but do not require, the higher-octane fuel,” said Megan McKernan, manager of the Automobile Club of Southern California’s Automotive Research Center. “Those seeking the maximum capabilities of their performance-focused or utility vehicle may see some benefit from using premium gasoline, particularly over the long haul.”

AAA tested several vehicles that recommend, but do not require, the use of 91 octane or higher gasoline. Drivers of these vehicles are unlikely to see any benefit from using premium gasoline during typical city or highway driving. They conducted a combination of laboratory and on-road tests simulating extreme driving scenarios such as towing, hauling cargo and aggressive acceleration.

“There’s no question that higher-octane premium fuel has the potential to boost a vehicle’s fuel economy and performance, however, engines have to be calibrated to require that fuel to see the full benefit,” said John Nielsen, AAA’s managing director of Automotive Engineering and Repair. “Based on AAA’s testing, vehicles that only recommend premium gasoline can’t take full advantage of higher octane fuel and, as a result, the benefit that comes from upgrading to premium gasoline may not offset its high cost.”

You can see more information on the research by logging on to Triple A dot com.