Willie walks off stage without playing a note

Willie Nelson has walked off the stage again, this time in Charlotte, North Carolina. The 85-year-old singer was supposed to close the Outlaw Festival Saturday night. Nelson went on stage, strapped on his guitar as the crowd cheered, but then he immediately put down the guitar, took off his neck strap and threw his hat into the crowd and walked off without playing a note.

His publicist told the Austin American Statesman that Nelson had a stomach bug, but he recovered in time to perform at a show Sunday night in Washington, D.C.