Willie walks off stage without playing a note
By Elizabeth Ruiz
|
May 30, 2018 @ 11:19 AM

Willie Nelson has walked off the stage again, this time in Charlotte, North Carolina. The 85-year-old singer was supposed to close the Outlaw Festival Saturday night. Nelson went on stage, strapped on his guitar as the crowd cheered, but then he immediately put down the guitar, took off his neck strap and threw his hat into the crowd and walked off without playing a note.

His publicist told the Austin American Statesman that Nelson had a stomach bug, but he recovered in time to perform at a show Sunday night in Washington, D.C.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

San Antonio student earns perfect score on SAT Barr blames Ambien for tweet; drug maker replies Police identify man accused of shooting officer in road rage incident Report: Andrew Lincoln to leave “The Walking Dead” after ninth season ABC cancels “Roseanne” in wake of controversial Roseanne Barr tweet Harvey Weinstein’s attorney claims he had a 10-year consensual affair with woman he is charged with raping
Comments