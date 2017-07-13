Suspect Identified in Windcrest Officer Assault

By Elizabeth Ruiz

The search is on for a man who assaulted a Windcrest police officer during a traffic stop early Thursday Morning.

It happened as the officer was questioning the man at the Valero on I 35 and Walzem Road.

“The vehicle was found to be improperly registered” Windcrest Police Chief Al Ballew told KTSA News.

As an officer was trying to arrest the driver, a fight broke out.

“The officer deployed his taser and was apparently knocked tot he ground during the assault” Ballew said.

That’s when the driver, identified as 19-year old Dylan Guzman with a last known address in Bigfoot in Atascosa County took off. Ballew told KTSA News a warrant has been issued for Guzman’s arrest.

“The subject backed out of the Valero to flee… and struck the officer. (He) then struck the police vehicle and struck another vehicle in the parking lot” Ballew said.

The officer was taken to a hospital for treatment. A female passenger has been detained by police. Guzman was last seen driving an older model dark blue Chevy 2500 dually pickup, with Ohio license plate number 349YYP.

Police said Guzman may be armed and should be considered dangerous. Anyone with any information is urged to contact he Windcrest Police Department at (210) 655-2666.