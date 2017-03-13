Winter Storm Could Mean S.A. Flight Delays

The big winter storm that has pulled across the Midwest and will dump two feet of snow on parts of the Northeast just might put a hitch in your air travel plans here in the Alamo City.

“It’s putting a lot of people in to a problem because this storm should last for about another day or so (and), that will disrupt the entire system” GoFlyMore.com’s Co-Founder and CEO Billy Sanez told KTSA News.

The storm has already led to hundreds of cancellations and delays, and Sanez said there will be more to come before all is said and done later this week.

“As we continue to see this (the storm) go through, we’ll continue to see more cancellations. Even the day after the storm goes through, we’ll still see the airlines canceling just because of the aircraft being at the wrong location” Sanez said.

More specifically to San Antonio, Sanez said the problems here will be a result of those breaks in the airlines’ chains up north.

“That plane literally goes on a route that may start in San Antonio, then goes to Dallas, then Chicago… then L.A. then back to San Antonio” Sanez said. A problem at any of those locations will throw the system off, creating the chance for delays outside of where the bad weather is happening.

Sanez expects the airlines to be in for a rough few days–but believes things will get back to normal later this week.

“By Thursday, Friday, or Saturday… you should be in a good position. Most scheduled flights should resume by Thursday” Sanez said.

In the meantime, Sanez said you should be in contact with your airline, hotel, and reental car company if your are planning on flying over the next couple of days.