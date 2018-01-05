With nor’easter gone, East braces for dangerous arctic temperatures

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The snow storm that battered the East Coast is gone, but now a major cold blast is moving in behind it from the Midwest to the Southeast and Northeast.

First, Thursday’s storm brought bad coastal damage and flooding to southern New England with near record-high tide levels in the Boston area. The most snow from the storm fell in Bangor, Maine, with 18.3 inches. New York City saw 9.8 inches in Central Park, and Boston’s Logan Airport record 13.2 inches.

The strongest wind recorded in the storm was on the island of Nantucket, Massachusetts at 76 mph. Block Island, off the coast of Rhode Island, saw a gust of 71 mph.

Now, with the storm gone and arctic air moving in behind it, wind chills on Friday morning are in the 30s all the way south to Miami. In fact, there is a frost advisory just outside of Miami Friday morning.

Wind chills will be minus 10 and below Friday morning all the way to usually mild Washington, D.C., where numerous districts have closed schools due to these extreme wind chill values.

The core of the coldest air will swing through the Northeast by Saturday morning as wind chills approach minus 50 in New England.

Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s below zero from Washington, D.C. to Boston. Wind chills will dip below zero even in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Warm up is coming

For everyone sick of this cold, there’s some good news for you. Starting next week, a moderating temperature trend is forecast for the eastern U.S.

Many areas from the Midwest to the Northeast will see temperatures actually above freezing for the first time in weeks. And as we move into the middle and second half of the month, there is a trend showing a prolonged January thaw.

In fact, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center is forecasting most of the country to have above normal temperatures from Jan. 13 to Jan. 26.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.