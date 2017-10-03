Wolff Calls Out Congress in Aftermath of Las Vegas Shooting

People drive a cart through the scene of a mass shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

By Bill O’Neil

The shock, horror and sorrow of what happened in Las Vegas Sunday Night is hitting home here in Bexar County.

Judge Nelson Wolff calls the attack on a country music festival an illustration of what we really should fear these days.

“Yes we’re going to have outside threats–but the great threats are from within” the Judge told Commissioners Tuesday Morning, adding his voice to those calling on Washington to do something–and calling out Congress specifically.

“We all have a right to have a firearm–but this particular individual had 18 of them in his hotel room… he had another arsenal at his home” Wolff said, adding “I hope Congress will eventually wake up and come to their senses and quit sticking their head in a hole.”

The Judge also said more must be done to address mental health issues in our society today.