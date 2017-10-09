Wolff to Kick Off Re-Election Campaign Tuesday

By Don Morgan

Nelson Wolff kicks off his re-election campaign for Bexar County Judge Tuesday. A position he has had a firm grip on for many years.

While no serious challenger is on the immediate horizon we did talk to someone who took his chances against Wolff a few years back.

Former County Commissioner Tommy Adkisson says his biggest obstacle in mounting a campaign against the Judge was money.

He says anytime you run in a big city of county race, money is your number one challenge.

Adkisson also ran into the fact that most voters tend to stay with someone who has been filling a seat for a long time.

He says people tend to stay with what they know and any challenger stands a 10 percent chance of unseating an incumbent. He says those odds are too much for many to try to overcome.

“Anybody who can unseat an incumbent should be applauded for having the guts and the belief in themselves for taking on that challenge.”

We asked if he thought the Judge could be unseated.

“There’s nobody notable running against him, so I’d say his chances are real good!”