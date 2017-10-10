Wolff Kicks Off Re-Election Campaign

By Pilar Arias

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff says he’s got another four years in him and too many projects working to leave now.

“We’re going to get San Pedro Creek finished, we’re going to get the Alameda Theater finished, so we got a lot of things we need to get done in the next few years.”

Wolff doesn’t know if being re-elected will make him the longest serving Bexar County judge.

“Been here 16 years now. Add another four to it, might be.”

He’s working on public transit, getting a women and children’s hospital constructed and witnessing the completion of the San Pedro Creek Project.

Wolff announced his bid for re-election on the steps of the Bexar County Courthouse Tuesday morning while surrounded by supporters.

Other priorities for the judge include completing two new sheriff’s office sub stations and upgrading education in the area.