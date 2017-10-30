Wolff Wants DA to Investigate MLS Deal

By Elizabeth Ruiz

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff is asking the district attorney to investigate whether Major League Soccer officials violated any laws two years ago when they urged the county to buy Toyota Field.

“We discussed our proposed plan to purchase Toyota Field and made it clear that we would only purchase Toyota Field if there was a clear path toward a Major League Soccer expansion franchise in San Antonio,” Wolff said in a terse letter to Major League Soccer Commissioner Dan Garber.

In the letter sent Monday, Wolff also noted that they were told that Major League Soccer would not establish franchises in both Austin and San Antonio.

Now comes word that the chairman of the Columbus Crew had obtained a legal right to relocate the franchise to Austin when he purchased the team in 2013.

“Had Bexar County officials been aware of such a right, we would not have invested in Toyota Field,” Wolff stated in the letter.

He’s asking Bexar County Criminal District Attorney Nico LaHood to “thoroughly investigate the matter and report his findings to the Bexar County Commissioners Court.”