Woman in American Airlines Controversy Hires Lawyer

The experts in damage control said American Airlines did everything right.

Still, a woman who was left in tears after an apparent confrontation with a flight attendant Friday–which fellow passengers said stemmed from the man violently grabbing a stroller from her as she held a baby–now has a lawyer.

“We’ve got a flight attendant out of control. We’ve got a distressed mother. We’ve got a passenger trying to protect that mother” attorney Thomas Demetrio told NBC’s “Today.”

Demetrio also represents the man who was seen being dragged off a United Airlines jet in Chicago after refusing the Airline’s order for him to give up his seat.

The lawyer said what happened aboard that American jet before it was to depart San Francisco for Dallas is another example of what is a very big problem within the airline industry right now.

“The American Airlines incident (is an) example of why we need fairness, dignity and being treated right” Demetrio said.