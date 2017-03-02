Woman Charged After Driving in to Cowboys Dance Hall Crowd

A woman accused of plowing into a crowd outside Cowboys Dance Hall in the city’s Northeast Side faces criminal charges.

Police say she was trying to run over her boyfriend following an argument early this morning at the place near Loop 410 and IH 35.

Officer Douglas Greene says she was told to leave the club.

“She went to her car and waited for the man to exit the location,” said Greene. “She drove toward him, allegedly trying to run over the victim.”

The woman missed him, but hit a taco stand, injuring several people. Some were taken to area hospitals, but Greene says their injuries were not serious.

The driver is charged with six counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.