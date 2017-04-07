Woman Charged With Keeping Cash From Charity Event

A 44-year old woman has been indicted after prosecutors said cash recently raised at a fashion show were never donated to a cancer charity.

Andrea Vasquez faces charges in four felony cases of theft.

The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said Vasquez hosted a charity event Downtown back in October, claiming the proceeds would be donated to the San Antonio chapter of a national charity that provides wigs to cancer patients.

While an oversized $20,000 presentation check was made out to the charity, none of the cash colleted ever went to it.

None of the vendors contracted to assist with the event were paid as well.

This isn’t Vasquez’ first run-in with the law. She was sentenced to ten years in jail in 2001 for a drunk driving crash that killed a mother and injured he daughter.

If convicted in these cases, Vasquez could face up to ten years in prison as a result of her criminal history.