Woman Found Murdered at Converse Apartment Complex

Police in Converse are trying to unravel a murder.

It happened early Thursday Morning at an apartment complex off of FM 78–not far from Judson High School. That’s where people called police after hearing a woman frantically asking for help.

“She was knocking on an apartment door asking for help” Converse Police Chief Fidel Villegas told KTSA News.

“They were kind of afraid to open the door” Villegas added.

The yelling eventually stopped. When officers arrived, the woman in her mid-30’s was found stabbed or cut to death.

Police are searching for whoever is responsible for the murder.