Woman Injured in Southtown Shooting

Gunfire in Southtown leaves a woman in her sixties critically hurt–and police with lots of questions to answer.

The shots rang out just after 11 AM Friday near Alamo and South Saint Mary’s.

“The victim had pulled up in to a tire shop there in tot he parking lot–and advised the employees she had just been shot” SAPD’s Officer Douglas Greene told KTSA News.

In fact, that woman was shot twice in the midst of some type of altercation that took place nearby.

“She was a few blocks north in a parking lot, when a Hispanic male dressed in all black approached her. There was an exchange of words… at this point, we’re don’t know exactly what those words were” Greene said.

The shooter got away in what’s described as a white pickup truck with paper plates. The woman was quickly rushed tot he hospital for treatment. Police are hoping to be able to talk more with her about what happened in hopes of getting a better idea of what led up to the gunfire.

“It’s early in the investigation. One we get some more information from the victim that will be able to tell us exactly what kind of crime we have here” Greene said.

Anyone who may have any information on what happened is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 224-STOP.