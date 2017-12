A 26-year-old woman was killed and a 40-year-old man has critical wounds after both were shot Friday afternoon.

Police say they got a call at around 1:40 p.m. for a woman who had been shot in the upper body.

They got to the Silver Ridge Apartments near Perrin-Beitel Road and found the man was also shot inside the apartment.

Both were taken to SAMMC. The woman would eventually die at the hospital.

A teenager was also in the apartment, but he was not harmed.

Police are still investigating.