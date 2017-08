By Bill O’Neil

A 76-year old woman is dead after being hit by a minivan on Broadway near Loop 410.

It happened after 6:30 Tuesday Morning. The blue Dodge was traveling south on Broadway, hitting Loida Recalde as she walked in to its path.

The driver stopped to call police. The woman was pronounced dead by EMS.

An investigation in to what happened continues, but at this time no charges are pending against the driver.