Woman Killed, Young Child Wounded During Incident In Schertz

A woman killed and a 10 year old boy injured following a shootout in Schertz.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says just before 11 this morning they were called by a man who reported his vehicle was stolen and that who knew who took it and where she could be found.

The woman was located a short time later and lead Officers on a chase. She eventually bailed out of the vehicle near FM 1518 and ran into some woods. A helicopter patrol was able to spot her and directed Deputies to her. During the foot chase the woman reached for her waist several times.

She was attempting to break into a mobile home and it’s believed she fired at the Deputies who then returned fire, the woman was killed.

During the shootout a 10 year old boy inside the mobile home was struck by a bullet. He’s at University Hospital in critical condition.

None of the four Deputies on the scene were injured in the incident.

The incident resulted in the lock-out of a local Junior High School.

Corbett Jr. High released a statement on Twitter that there was no “imminent threat to the campus” and they were working to co-ordinate the release of the students.

Sheriff Salazar says they are still investigating the case and will have details very soon.

 

