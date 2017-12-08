Woman Stabs Walmart Employee and Security Guard

by Elizabeth Ruiz

An off-duty police officer working security at a Northwest Side Walmart is at a hospital with stab wounds to the head, neck and chin.

Investigators say a woman at the store on Vance Jackson near IH 10 was carrying several items to a cash register when she suddenly slashed a female employee along the jawline..

A witness contacted the security guard and when he approached the woman, she slashed him on the head and neck. As the struggle continued, she stabbed him under the chin, but with the help of a customer, he managed to get the knife away from the suspect and handcuff her.

The guard, identified as Officer G. Ortiz was taken to University Hospital. He’s an officer with the Floresville Police Department.

The woman is charged with aggravated assault and aggravated assault of a public servant.