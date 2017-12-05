Woman Struck and Killed by Amtrak Train

by Elizabeth Ruiz

12/5/17

A woman may have been trying to beat the train when she was struck and killed on the tracks just east of IH 37 in the downtown area.

She was struck by the Amtrak passenger train just before 5:30 this morning on Florida Street near Cherry.

“Upon arrival, EMS found the woman pinned in the vehicle. They tried to save her, but shortly after, she was pronounced deceased,” said officer Carlos Ortiz.

The train dragged the woman’s SUV for several yards before coming to a stop.

The train remained on the tracks for a few hours during the investigation.