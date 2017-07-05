Woman Struck and Killed by Officer at Fireworks Complaint

By Bill O’Neil

A woman is dead after being run over by a San Antonio Police Officer.

It happened Tuesday Night just after 10. An officer working a special assignment for fireworks complaints was called to a home on Crainwood–near Fountainwood and Judson Road–where he asked a person who was shooting off fireworks in the area to stop.

That person told the officer he would then went inside.

As the officer was driving off, he ran over the woman who had made the complaint.

63-year old Josephine Carter died at the scene as a result of head trauma.

Investigators described the cul-de-sac where the accident happened as dark, and the woman was wearing dark clothing at the time she was hit. Police are unsure as to why she was in the cul-de-sac when she was hit.