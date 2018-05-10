Woman’s purse bursts into flames at HEB store

A woman is recovering from minor injuries after her purse burst into flames at an HEB store southwest of San Antonio.

Apparently, the batteries from the woman’s e-cigarette exploded, setting the purse on fire in the skin care aisle. Lytle Police Chief and Fire Marshal Richey Priest says he’s heard stories about these incidents, but has never seen anything like it.

“It looked like something blew out the side of her purse and everything inside of it was black and covered with soot. Her cell phone had black all over it, I mean it was just a strange-looking scene,” said Priest.

The chief said store employees helped the woman put out the fire. He’s at a loss to explain how this happened because the woman had removed the batteries from the e-cigarette and put them in a separate container in her purse to prevent this sort of thing from happening.

“She’s not sure where she bought the batteries or where they came from,” Priest said.