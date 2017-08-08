Woman Fined After Returning to Flooded Car

By Pilar Arias

A woman escaped high flood waters twice Monday but not trouble with the law.

San Antonio police say she returned to her submerged vehicle on West Commerce Street to get her cell phone and keys out of it.

“If you have items in your vehicle it’s not worth your life. All of that property can be replaced,” Officer Doug Greene said.

The unidentified woman was issued three tickets: disobeying a warning sign, failing to obey a police officer and driving past barricades. Greene says together their fines could total more than $600.