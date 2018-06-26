Women will be allowed to drive in Saudi Arabia on June 24

iStock/Thinkstock(RIYADH, Saudi Arabia) — Women in Saudi Arabia will be able to drive for the first time on June 24, ending a long-standing rule in the country. King Salman declared last September that the country would end its ban on women driving a vehicle.

According to BBC News, women were first issued licenses earlier this months.

The move comes after years of protest and pushback against the ban, with several women having been arrested in 1990 in the country’s capital Riyadh.

Over the past decade, some Saudi women have posted videos of themselves driving even though the ban was still in place.

Women will be able to drive in the country on June 24 at midnight local time. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.