World Collegiate Soccer Championship Coming to S.A.

By Pilar Arias

The World Collegiate Soccer Championship is coming to San Antonio for the next five years.

“Everything we do for the community to build soccer and create awareness not only here but nationally and internationally helps make San Antonio a soccer city,” San Antonio Sports President Russ Bookbinder said.

The championship has an estimated annual economic impact of more than $13 million. The first tournament will take place March 2018 and will feature teams from eight countries.

“This is going to be an international scope event,” WCSC Senior Operations Advisor Hank Steinbrecher said. “Teams from around the world, amateur teams from around the world, college teams from around the world.”

Championship organizers say San Antonio has a very vibrant, strong and aggressive soccer community.