Could the World Cup Come to S.A.?

By Don Morgan

When the 2026 FIFA World Cup rolls around could San Antonio be a host city?

It’s possible. Mary Ullman Japhet at San Antonio Sports tells us a committee has asked if there’s interest in bringin a World Cup match here and her answer is a enthusiastic “Yes”.

She says there are several hurdles to go through before there is a definitive answer from FIFA.

First up, the United Bid Committee which represents the U.S, Canada and Mexico has to take part in a bid process against Morocco.

Should that committee be successful in it’s bid, there will be a decision on which city, form a pool of 44 will host the event.

There’s some stiff competition form other North American cities, including Dallas and Houston who have also been asked if they’re interested in being a host city.

Ullman-Japhet says the list 44 candidates will be whittled down as time goes on and a final decision on which city will play host will be made in June of 2018.

“The bottom line is San Antonio is well positioned to be host city for the World Cup in 2026. It’ll be real exciting for the community. The Alamodome is a proven venue for international soccer so..we know we’re in a good place.”