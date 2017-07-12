World Heritage Trail Murals Unveiled

By Pilar Arias

The city of San Antonio celebrated the completion of the “Four Seasons” murals Wednesday morning.

The paintings are part of the World Heritage Trail Public Art Project that will include 10 functional murals once complete. They can be found under Southeast Loop 410 on Villamain Road.

“This process to identify locations for 10 murals and to develop the themes for these murals was also a very collaborative community process,” World Heritage Office Director Colleen Swain said.

The pieces have special meaning to District 3 Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran, who attended the dedication.

“This project is very dear to me because it’s one, in this area and two, it also tells the stories of the neighborhoods and the communities which I grew up in and I hold so dear,” Viagran said.

Artist Cristina Sosa Noriega did the “winter” mural.

“I have a very soft spot in my heart for this area and I feel very proud to be a part of this,” Noriega said.

For more information on the World Heritage Trail Public Art Project click here.