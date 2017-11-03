Wounded Officer Speaks Out

By Don Morgan

He was injured in a shootout that claimed the life of his partner.

Officer Julio Cavazos has been on the long road to recovery since the June 29th attack. He and his partner, Officer Miguel Moreno came under fire while investigating some car burglaries in downtown San Antonio.

Moreno was killed after he was shot and Cavazos took some time to thank the city for the support he’s received since that tragic day.

“Words can’t begin to explain how thankful I am….for all the gifts my daughter received on her birthday. And for the genuinely good people of San Antonio…so thank you.”

In the months after the attack, Officer Cavazos wanted to create a tribute to his fallen partner, using his love of target shooting as inspiration. He, along with the help of Sons of Liberty Gun Works, created a shotgun complete with Officer Moreno’s badge number of end of watch date engraved into the metal.

The gun maker presented the firearm to Officer Cavazos on Thursday and when asked how much it cost to produce, the shop said there would be no charge for Cavazos as they feel he has paid for the gun many times already.