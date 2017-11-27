Wrappin’ With Jack Needs Your Cash Donation Now. Here’s Why.

BY JACK RICCARDI

You and I have plenty of shopping days until Christmas.

It’s different for our “Wrappin’ With Jack XIX” for Family Service Association. Our wrapping event at Six Flags Fiesta Texas’ Saengerfest Halle is Tuesday night, December 5 from 6 to 9 P.M.

You can bring gift items to wrap on that night. Please do.

But most of what we wrap is purchased ahead of time with cash donations to Family Service Association, in support of the hundreds of needy families they work with year-round.

They have to shop before December 5.

So you have to donate before December 5. Realistically, you need to give today. Click here to give now.

Sorry to be blunt, but I need your help and I need it now. In a few days, the cash-donation part of this won’t matter.

You will make the difference between a child having a new blanket or soccer ball on Christmas Day, or a parent having to explain that Santa didn’t visit this year.

My goal is always to help F.S.A. help every family.

If you are able to give, please hit the cash donation button on this link. And share our link and cause.

Thank you, and God bless you and your family this Christmas.