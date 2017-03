A major accident is causing some traffic troubles on the Northside.

San Antonio Police said at least six vehicles were involved in the wreck–which has forced the closure of Loop 1604 at Bulverde.

Traffic is being diverted at O’Connor. Drivers are urged to use caution, and take an alternate route through the area if at all possible.

A separate crash on Westbound I-10 at West Avenue involving an overturned 18-wheeler has three right lanes closed between West and Vance Jackson.