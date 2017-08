By Elizabeth Ruiz

Willie Nelson’s out of the hospital after getting too high, sort of.

The 84-year-old country music legend started having breathing problems during a concert Sunday night in the Salt Lake City, Utah area.

The concert was cut short and Nelson was taken to a hospital.

On Twitter, the singer blamed his respiratory problems on the altitude.

“I am sorry to have to cut the SLC show short tonight. The altitude got to me. I am feeling better now & headed for lower ground,” he wrote.