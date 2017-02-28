“Wrongful Birth” Bill Filed in Austin

In 1975, the Texas Supreme Court ruled that parents were entitled to damages covering the extra cost of raising a child with disabilities after doctors failed to fully inform them about problems with the pregnancy.

A “wrongful birth” bill prohibiting parents from suing doctors after their child is born with severe disabilities has begun advancing in the Texas Legislature.

Republican Senator Brandon Creighton of Conroe, says patients could still sue for negligence, but could no longer hold doctors liable for delivering disabled children.

While anti-abortion advocates applaud the bill, opponents saying it lets physicians opposed to abortion “lie to” and “impose their own morality on” patients.