WW II Vet Presented With Nine Medals

By Don Morgan

A proud day for a San Antonio Veteran.

Petty Officer Raul De La Garza was honored for his many years in the Navy when he was presented with 9 medals.

Congressman Joaquin Castro presented De La Garza with his medals and thanked him for his bravery and service to the United States.

“These aren’t replacements. These are medals he earned but was never presented with. Often times, family members will contact my office to let us know that a Veteran didn’t receive the medals they’re eligible for. So we do some work and make sure they’re honored for their service.”

De La Garza, who is 90 years old and gets around in a wheel chair these days has some recollections of his time in the Navy.

For instance, he remembers the day he finally convinced his father to let him join. His father initially refused to allow his 16 year old son to enlist but De La Garza says his pleas paid off and his dad signed the paperwork.

De La Garza says he was ready to go but as the train pulled out of San Antonio, he started crying and had second thoughts. He says he’s glad he went through with his service and recommends the Navy to his grandchildren.

His fondest memory of his service, the day the American flag was raised at Iwo Jima. He says he was on a boat and could see the Marines put the flag up on Mount Suribachi. An iconic image that he’s grateful to have witnessed first hand.

De La Garza was still in the Navy during the Korean War and says he’s proud that he was able to serve his country and is thankful for the medals he will now display at his home.