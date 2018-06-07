XFL considering 30 markets for new teams, San Antonio is among them

The Vince McMahon-led XFL reboot is looking for cities to host its eight inaugural teams and San Antonio is one of interest.

The City of San Antonio confirmed to KTSA that the Alamodome has received a request for proposal from the XFL.

“We are currently evaluating it,” Patricia Musquiz-Cantor, the City of San Antonio Convention & Sports Facilities Interim Director, said in statement.

San Antonio is just one of more than a couple dozen potential markets for the league, which bills itself as a family-friendly, “re-imagined” way to do professional football.

On its website, it says “a mix of major and mid-major markets in all regions of the U.S. are possibilities” as hosts of an XFL team. The league will own all eight teams.

“We recently distributed our proposal to 30 markets across the U.S. and we are working hard to select the right homes for our inaugural eight teams in 2020,” XFL Commissioner and CEO Oliver Luck said in a statement to KTSA News.

The league says it hopes to decide on which cities to move forward with in the next few months. It is not clear how strong San Antonio’s chances are to host a team or what other 29 cities received a request for proposal.