Young boy pays tribute to youth hockey victims in heartwarming video

(TORONTO) — Video of a young boy's tribute to victims of a deadly bus crash carrying youth hockey players in Canada is warming hearts all over the internet.

Victoria Heaney’s family left a hockey stick on their front porch to pay tribute to members of the Humboldt Broncos youth hockey team who died when a tractor-trailer smashed into the team’s charter bus on Friday, April 6.

Footage shows Heaney’s younger brother returning home from school and spotting the hockey stick on his front porch. The young boy picks up the stick and plays around with it, before returning it to its original resting place. As he rests the hockey stick down, he kisses it to remember the victims of the crash.

Heaney tweeted a video of the interaction, urging people to watch to the end, calling her little brother’s actions “heartbreaking.”

Since the video was posted on Wednesday, it has been retweeted over 8,300 times as of this afternoon.

A GoFundMe Page set up to help the families of the victims of the crash has raised over $11 million, far surpassing its initial goal of $4 million.

