More Young Women Looking for Men to Pay for College

It’s a growing trend on college campuses across the nation. Young female college students are seeking out older, wealthy boyfriends who will help them pay for college.

Brandon Wade at Seeking arrangement dot com tells us college tuition rates are going up with no signs of coming down so, students are doing what they have to do to pay off their debt.

Wade tells us one local college, UTSA, has seen a 35 percent increase in the number of Sugar Baby students.

The young women go to the website and sign up to meet somebody.

“They go on a date and there’s chemistry, they have a relationship. Of course the men have to help the young women pay for school.”

Wade says his business is growing right along with the climbing student debts.

“It’s a new trend. Back when I was in school, stripping was a popular option for young women trying to pay for college.”

Other Texas schools including Texas State and the University of Texas have seen double digit increases in the number of Sugar Babies on campus.