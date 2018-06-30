Young Yankee fan gets thrill of his life during game of catch with Aaron Judge

iStock/Thinkstock(PHILADELPHIA) — One young baseball fan made the play of a lifetime when New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge played a game of catch with him from the stands during his team’s showdown against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday night.

A video of the heartwarming interaction, shared by the youngster’s father on Twitter, swiftly racked up hundreds of retweets and thousands of likes.

Footage shot from an alternate angle by another fan in the crowd shows the boy wearing a “Judge 99” jersey as he pitches a ball to his baseball hero.

