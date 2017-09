The New York Jets lock arms during the playing of the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

A youth sports league in Cypress, Texas has announced that they will skip the entire national anthem to avoid any political conflict about whether to kneel or not. KTSA radio host Jack Riccardi asks if this is the best way to handle the “Take a Knee” controversy surrounding professional football.

CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW