By Pilar Arias

YouTube TV is now available in San Antonio.

The streaming service launched in 14 new markets Thursday, meaning it is now available to 50 percent of U.S. households.

It’s a fierce competition for cable cutters these days. Similar services include Sling TV and DirecTV Now.

YouTube TV offers four local broadcast feeds from ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC. The service first launched in April.

A membership is $35 a month and there’s no commitments, meaning people can cancel anytime.