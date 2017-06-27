Zebra Mussels Found in Another Central TX Lake

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows a group of zebra mussels. Young zebra mussels have been found in the Red River at several locations downstream from Wahpeton, N.D., for the first time. North Dakota's Game and Fish Department says a June 2015 survey found a "significant" number of zebra mussel larvae at Wahpeton, Abercrombie, Fargo, Grand Forks, Drayton and Pembina. (U.S. Department of Agriculture via AP, File)

By Bill O’Neil

Zebra Mussels have been found in another Central Texas Lake.

The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department confirms the discovery of the invasive species on several boats and a submerged part of a marina in Lake Travis–which is about 20-miles northwest of Austin.

The discovery follows on the heels of zebra mussels being found in Canyon Lake earlier this month.

Zebra mussels can clog water pipes, damage boat motors and affect other aquatic life. They were first found in Texas in Lake Texoma in 2009. Nearly a dozen lakes are now infested across the State.