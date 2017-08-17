Zebra Mussels Found in Lake Austin

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows a group of zebra mussels. Young zebra mussels have been found in the Red River at several locations downstream from Wahpeton, N.D., for the first time. North Dakota's Game and Fish Department says a June 2015 survey found a "significant" number of zebra mussel larvae at Wahpeton, Abercrombie, Fargo, Grand Forks, Drayton and Pembina. (U.S. Department of Agriculture via AP, File)

By Bill O’Neil

There are more signs zebra mussels are spreading across the Lone Star State.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said some were found on flotation devices and a barge in Lake Austin August 9th.

It’s not clear how the mussels got in to the lake. They could have been attached to a boat, or spread downriver from Lake Travis.

About a dozen Texas lakes are now infested with zebra mussels, which can clog water pipes, damage boat motors and affect other aquatic life.

They were first found in Texas in Lake Texoma in 2009.