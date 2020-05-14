1 additional coronavirus-related death in San Antonio, recoveries top 1,000
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The number of COVID-19 patients who have recovered has reached 1,050. That exceeds the number of active cases, which stands at 868.
Thirty-three new cases were reported in San Antonio and Bexar County Wednesday evening as the total count reached 1,972. Three were from the Bexar County Jail and four were in congregate settings, such as nursing homes.
Mayor Ron Nirenberg announced 1 new death, a Hispanic female in her 80s who was a resident at the Rio Mission Trails Nursing Home. It’s one of four nursing homes in Bexar County that are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks. Hospitals report 67 COVID-19 patients, with 27 on ventilators.
You can see a breakdown of the numbers on the city’s COVID-19 website.
CPS Energy and San Antonio Water System officials joined Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing. They explained that they’re waiving late fees for utility payments and are working on payment plans with customers who are experiencing financial hardships because of the pandemic.